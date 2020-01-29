Peercoin (PPC) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002375 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand, Bittylicious and Tux Exchange. Peercoin has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $108,106.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,339.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.94 or 0.04087482 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001768 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00700294 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008703 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,950,880 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, WEX, Bittylicious, YoBit, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Bitsane, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, HitBTC, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

