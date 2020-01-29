Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Peloton in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Peloton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Peloton in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Get Peloton alerts:

PTON opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Peloton has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $37.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Peloton will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.