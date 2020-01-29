Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on PVAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of PVAC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. 3,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,991. The stock has a market cap of $360.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 29.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.