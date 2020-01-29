Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 624 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.48. 849,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,751. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $237.27 and a 52-week high of $355.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

