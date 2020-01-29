Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $335,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 124,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 76,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.38. 11,385,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $65.91 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

