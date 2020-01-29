Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $674,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 579,388 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,060,000 after acquiring an additional 123,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $87.89. 3,403,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,555. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

