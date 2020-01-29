Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes $880,000 Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Fulton Financial makes up 0.8% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $19,076,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,098,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 230,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 78,475 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell bought 5,900 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. 22,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,338. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.