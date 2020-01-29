Penta Price Tops $0.0001 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Penta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, HADAX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Penta has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $103,678.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.24 or 0.03098847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00192845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00120594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, BCEX, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

