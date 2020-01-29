Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) declared a None dividend on Saturday, January 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous None dividend of $0.10.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $172.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $29,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 620 shares of company stock worth $17,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.