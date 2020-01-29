Peoples Bank OH Cuts Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Clorox by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 632,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,836,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Clorox by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 68,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,032. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox Co has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $166.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

