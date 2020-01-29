Peoples Bank OH Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 373,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.22 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

