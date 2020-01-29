Peoples Bank OH Makes New $869,000 Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,692,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after buying an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,175,000. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. 1,281,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

