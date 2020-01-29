Peoples Bank OH Trims Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. ValuEngine lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $214.43. 27,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,039. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.46. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.