Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

NASDAQ PUB traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $108,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,124. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

