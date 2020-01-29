PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PEP opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

