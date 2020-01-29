PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.50-4.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.36.

PKI traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

