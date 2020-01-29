Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0431 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PBT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.55% and a return on equity of 4,836.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

