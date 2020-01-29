Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0431 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PBT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.55% and a return on equity of 4,836.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

