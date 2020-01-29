Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 319.50 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 321 ($4.22), approximately 376,551 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 427,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.34).

The company has a market capitalization of $709.35 million and a P/E ratio of -9.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 325.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust’s payout ratio is -0.39%.

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

