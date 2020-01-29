Personal Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Personal Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RFG stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $154.05. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,128. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.52. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $157.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.