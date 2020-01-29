Personal Wealth Partners Has $225,000 Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 29,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.16. 2,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,117. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0908 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

