Personal Wealth Partners Purchases 815 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,234,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,264.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.90. The company had a trading volume of 176,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,594. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $96.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

