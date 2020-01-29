Peter P. Pfreundschuh Sells 667 Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $19,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $149,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of URGN stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 133,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,328. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. Equities research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

URGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 19th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

