Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 62000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE)

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.