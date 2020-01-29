Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 62000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

