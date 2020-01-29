Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.82-2.92 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.82-$2.92 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.
