Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Shares Up 4%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) shot up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.60, 61,503 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 64,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Pharmacielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

