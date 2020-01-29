Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.60.

PAHC stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. 58,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,171. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.22 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Phibro Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,315 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 51.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

