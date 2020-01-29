Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.60.
PAHC stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. 58,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,171. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,315 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 51.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
See Also: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.