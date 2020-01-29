Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.88

Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.88 and traded as low as $89.00. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $90.50, with a volume of 104,541 shares changing hands.
Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
The company has a market cap of $342.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.88.
About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.
