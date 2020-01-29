Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.10

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 5196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHR. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $2,025,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 632,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,445.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,426,569 shares of company stock valued at $59,728,120.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $387,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

