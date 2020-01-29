Pi Financial Reiterates “C$10.20” Price Target for Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) has been assigned a C$10.20 price objective by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of VCM traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.50. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.46. The stock has a market cap of $235.57 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.10. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$8.27 and a 1-year high of C$10.65.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

