Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Buys 435 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.86. 381,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.