Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.01. The company had a trading volume of 653,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,579. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average is $163.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $182.34.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,273 shares of company stock worth $10,639,213. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

