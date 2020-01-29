Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after buying an additional 1,841,995 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,952,000 after buying an additional 164,497 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 973,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,221,000 after buying an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 690,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,136,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.44. 687,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.