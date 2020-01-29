Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40,330 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,330 shares during the quarter. Carnival makes up approximately 2.5% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $46.77. 240,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,112. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

