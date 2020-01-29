Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Pioneer Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.86, 178 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

