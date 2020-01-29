Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,600 shares during the quarter. Pitney Bowes comprises 2.8% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Pitney Bowes worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,608,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,931 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 59.3% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 830,085 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,425,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 109,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 138.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 722,948 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 38.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 330,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 16,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $75,329.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,441.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBI. National Securities began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

NYSE PBI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. 816,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $654.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 167.93%. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

