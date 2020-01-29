Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.98. Plexus has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $37,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,851.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $994,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,496.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $6,806,169. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.3% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth $480,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.