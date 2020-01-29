Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

PLUG stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $994.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $425,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,213.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 55.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 35.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

