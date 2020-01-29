PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.
PSK opened at C$14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$11.99 and a 12 month high of C$20.73.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director James Estey acquired 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,370.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 860,265 shares in the company, valued at C$11,235,060.90.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.
