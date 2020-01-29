PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

PSK opened at C$14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$11.99 and a 12 month high of C$20.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.96.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director James Estey acquired 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,370.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 860,265 shares in the company, valued at C$11,235,060.90.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

