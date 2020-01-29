Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after buying an additional 796,884 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after buying an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,990,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,586,000 after buying an additional 92,770 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,376,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,170,000 after buying an additional 837,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $47.54. 9,103,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

