Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 151.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 56.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth $532,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

