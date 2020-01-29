Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 51,945 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,385,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

COP stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.52. 1,845,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.69. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

