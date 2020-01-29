Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 405 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.9% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. 1,761,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. The firm has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.