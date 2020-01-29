Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 490 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,696,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,009,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,367,000 after purchasing an additional 842,644 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,840,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $69.19. 92,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,977. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

