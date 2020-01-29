Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

PDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised Precision Drilling from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.99.

NYSE:PDS opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $342.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.47. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

