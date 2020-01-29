Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 82,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLPC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. 5,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLPC. ValuEngine downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

