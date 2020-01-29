Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,397 shares of company stock valued at $40,005,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.74. 2,474,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,003. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.64. The firm has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. ValuEngine cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.