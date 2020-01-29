Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 161.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Nike by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 344,420 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 266,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

