Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 180.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $119.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,823. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from to in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

