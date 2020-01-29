Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $636,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $1,959,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.4% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $326,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.55. 820,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $438.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.75.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.