Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.81. 919,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,109. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

